April 12, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Earlier this year, when the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was on, Sanjiv Kishor Goutam, the director general of National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi, came up with the idea of curating an exhibition that would present a wholesome and dynamic visual narrative of the epic, Ramayana.

His team dug out artistic masterpieces from the gallery’s rich collection and also collaborated with numerous organisations and private collectors. The outcome? The massive collection of some of the best paintings, prints and textiles to shadow puppets, sculptures and immersive art installations from all over the country now on show at the Ramayanam Chitra Kavyam exhibition.

Curator Jyoti Tokas, says the 100-plus exhibits displayed across 4,000 sq ft, include a sculpture from Nepal and an exquisite bronze statue of Lord Ram from Cambodia, besides selected works drawn from Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, DAG and MeMeraki Foundation, and Crafts Museum.

The Ramayana is a timeless text , says Sanjeev Kumar Goutam, director general of NGMA, and adds, the exhibition aims at advancing India’s cultural heritage by telling the story.

The range of artworks is diverse: it includes outdoor and indoor sculptures, traditional miniature art from 1850s to immersive hologram art based on cutting edge digital technology. The phad, gond, madhubani and pattachitra paintings, kalamkari art, textiles, shadow and wooden puppets, theatrical Chhau masks, prints of Raja Ravi Varma’s magnificent paintings – all collectively offer strong visual illustrations of the epic.

The eclectic collection aims to inspire dialogue, appreciation and reflection on the timeless theme of Ramayana and Indian storytelling through art, says Sanjeev. The creativity and talent of nationalist and traditional to modern and contemporary artists is on show for education, information and entertainment of visitors across age groups, adds Jyoti.

Neeraj Gupta’s six feet by five feet sculpture, titled Divine Victory, has been made from a mammoth trunk of aged rosewood and portrays the homecoming of Ram and Sita. What is striking in his art work is the absence of facial features. The blurred lines between abstraction and figuration add a unique contemporary touch. Neeraj says he kept the statues faceless to let viewers interpret them in different ways.

Another mirror-finished artwork in stainless steel by Vibhor Sogani, called the Divine Walk, which creates an illusion of glistening water with steps done in brass over it in the shape of slippers. It is an abstract interpretation of the mystical walk of Rama over the ocean towards Lanka.

A painting by Upendra Maharathi showing Rama and Lakshmana standing by the sea is equally eye-catching as the works by Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, K Venkatappa that offer their interpretations of the epic story. Chittoprasad’s captivating Ramayana series and Kalighat’s patts showcase the complete story.

At National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate Hexagon; Till April 30; 10am to 6pm (Monday closed)