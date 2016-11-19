Workers protest against Rajasthan govt. policies

The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh on Friday held a demonstration here against the labour policies of the BJP government in the State, accusing them of neglecting the interest of the labours in the name of reforms.

Labourers of the unorganised sector from all over the State participated in the demonstration at the Civil Lines railway crossing, after which a memorandum was handed over to the State’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi.

“The BJP government took anti-labour decisions in the name of labour reforms without considering the interests of the labours. The labour class was in the support of the party but when it came to power in the State, decisions against the same class were taken,” BMS general secretary Brijesh Upadhyay said.

He said that the government was promoting the corporate sector while ignoring the interests and welfare of labourers.

The trade union’s State president Vijay Singh Chauhan said the labour class was hurt at the decisions and negative attitude of the government. - PTI