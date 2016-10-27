Delhi

Taken all steps to combat bird flu: AAP

The Delhi government has taken all necessary steps to combat and prevent the spread of avian flu as soon as it was informed about the bird deaths at the National Zoological Park here, the Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra before a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, which was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the authorities to take measures to control avian flu.

Mehra said the virus detected so far was one known as ‘H1N5 avian influenza’, which is considered as “not dangerous“.

Taking note of the submission made by Mehra, and the action taken reports placed before the court by him, the Bench disposed of the PIL that also sought directions to the Central and Delhi governments to provide the zoo with medical equipment, veterinarians, compounders, and other staff for better treatment of the animals there. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:43:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Taken-all-steps-to-combat-bird-flu-AAP/article16082687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY