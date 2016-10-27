Taken all steps to combat bird flu: AAP

The Delhi government has taken all necessary steps to combat and prevent the spread of avian flu as soon as it was informed about the bird deaths at the National Zoological Park here, the Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra before a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, which was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the authorities to take measures to control avian flu.

Mehra said the virus detected so far was one known as ‘H1N5 avian influenza’, which is considered as “not dangerous“.

Taking note of the submission made by Mehra, and the action taken reports placed before the court by him, the Bench disposed of the PIL that also sought directions to the Central and Delhi governments to provide the zoo with medical equipment, veterinarians, compounders, and other staff for better treatment of the animals there. — PTI