Satyadev Katare cremated

The mortal remains of the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Satyadev Katare, were on Saturday consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Manepura, around 25 km from here.

His son Hemant lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of ’mantras’

Thousands of people gathered at the crematorium to pay their last respect to the departed leader.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Union Ministers Kamal Nath, Suresh Pachori, AICC general secretaries Digvijay Singh, Mohan Prakash and state Congress chief Arun Yadav along with MP Ministers Narottam Mishra and Lal Singh Arya paid their last respect to Katare.

Several MLAs and representatives of civic bodies, cutting across party lines, took part in the funeral.

61—year—old Karate, who was suffering from lung cancer and undergoing treatment at the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai since April 18, passed away on October 20.

Katare is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He started his political career from a remote village, Manepura, in Bhind district and was awarded the title of ‘Best Youth Coordinator’ for his dedication and work in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. - PTI