SAD exploring options to scrap all water-sharing pacts

Days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Haryana on the Satluj-Yamuna Link issue, the ruling SAD is exploring options to bring a Bill for scraping all water sharing pacts during the special session of Punjab Assembly convened on November 16 to discuss SYL issue.

Besides, taking the fight over the river water issue to Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to bring an adjournment motion in the coming session, seeking debate on whether the judiciary was bigger than the Constitution or vice versa.

“We are exploring options to bring a Bill in the special session of the state Assembly on November 16 to scrap all unconstitutional decisions on inter-state water sharing pacts,” SAD spokesman Prem Singh Chandumajra said on Saturday.

SAD is examining the option through the Bill to stop the current flow of water to Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.

“Do-or-die battle”

Asserting that SAD was getting ready for a “do-or-die battle,” the spokesman said the special session called on November 16 would decide “future of Punjab”.

Mr Chandumajra, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said the decisions taken with regard to the water sharing pacts pertaining to Punjab were either “politically motivated” or taken “under pressure”. We are saying that states are the real owners of their waters as per riparian law, he said.

Chandumarja further said that SAD would also raise the river water issue in Parliament.

“We will bring an adjournment motion in the Parliament and seek debate on whether the Constitution is above judiciary or judiciary is above Constitution,” he said adding the party wanted to settle this matter “once and for all”.

The SAD leader further sought to know whether the judiciary could invalidate a law enacted by the State Assembly on a subject under its preview.The Lok Sabha MP also accused the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of imposing water sharing agreement on Punjab with neighbouring State.

A three-member legal team is critically examining the ruling of apex court in order to advice the Punjab government. Political temperatures have risen in Punjab after Supreme Court held as “unconstitutional” the 2004 law passed by Punjab to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh.- PTI