One suspect held along IB in Kathua: police

One person was arrested on Thursday while allegedly moving suspiciously along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have arrested one suspected person from border belt in Hiranagar today. I cannot say weather he is a Pakistani or Bangladeshi. We are yet to question him,” a police officer said.

The accused was moving under suspicious circumstances when he was caught by the people and handed over to police.

A tobacco packet has been recovered from his possession. Further details are awaited, the officer said. - PTI