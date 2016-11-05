No curfew in Valley on Friday after 4 months

With situation improving in Kashmir, there was no curfew anywhere in the Valley for the first time on a Friday since it was hit by unrest in July.

Authorities have been imposing curfew in many parts of the Valley, especially in the old city areas of Srinagar, on Fridays in view of apprehensions of law and order problems after the congregational prayers.

In view of the improving situation, the authorities decided against imposing curfew on Friday.

“There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir on Friday but curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in Batamaloo police station area of Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order,” a police official said.

“The situation has improved a lot. People are moving freely. There is increased traffic on the roads with each passing day, so the decision to not impose curfew was taken,” the official said.

However, normal life remained affected in the Valley for the 119th straight day on Frriday due to the separatist-sponsored strike while a tin-shed of Government High School in Soura here was set afire on Thursday night by miscreants in which some furniture was destroyed.

During the current unrest, 27 schools have been set on fire, while there were more attempts to burn other educational institutions which failed because of the timely intervention of the locals or security forces.

Most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations across Kashmir were shut, but some were open in few areas in the civil lines and the outskirts of the summer capital Srinagar, the official said.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs were seen plying at some places in the Valley, including in few areas of the city here.

While there were no curbs on the movement of people anywhere in Kashmir, restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC were in place throughout the Valley, the official said.

He said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable spots and along the main roads as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as well as to instil a sense of security among the people to carry out their day to day activities without fear.