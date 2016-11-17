Man hurt inside bank

A 36-year-old man was injured after a heavy cabin glass fell on his right shoulder and leg while he was withdrawing cash from a bank in south-west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar.

A case of criminal negligence has been registered against the bank management. Sultan was inside ICICI Bank in Naraina Vihar when the heavy cabin glass fell on him, said a senior police officer.

“An FIR under sections 288 [negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings], 337 [causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] IPC has been registered against bank management for criminal negligence,” he said. — PTI