J&K government mulls introduction of safari service in city forest areas

To give a fillip to adventure tourism and attract wildlife lovers to the State, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling introduction of safari service in the city forest areas.

The Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology is proposing to launch the wildlife safari service in city forests to promote adventure tourism, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Choudhary Lal Singh said here.

He said he has directed officials of the department to make necessary surveys and studies for successful implementation of the project.

Launching of safari services in city forest areas will give a boost to adventure tourism in the State, Mr. Singh said.

I have asked the officials to make necessary arrangements and studies in this regard, he said.

The Minister said tourists visiting Srinagar can explore this eco-tourism site in wildlife safari service.

The introduction of wildlife safari buses in Srinagar will help restrict the movement of private vehicles to eco-friendly areas and the tourists and locals would get a best view and sight of the areas and its wildlife and their habitat, he said.

Mr. Singh, who earlier in the day trekked around Zabarwan hills, said the government is committed to develop city forests and focusing on tree lining for improving the green cover in the State’s summer capital and also promote eco-tourism.

There is a need to develop the city forest areas in and around the Srinagar city, he said.

The Forest Department would develop the city forests from Zabarwan hills, including Koh-e-Maran, Shankar Achariya hills, and other adjoining hills, which would add new life to the historic city, Mr. Singh said.

Our priority is to develop the Srinagar city forest area to attract more adventure and eco-friendly tourists, he said.

The Minister said that government would plant over 15 lakh plants in and alongside the city forest conserve area.

He also took a review of plantation and other works carried out by the department. - PTI