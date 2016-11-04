INLD, Cong boycott Haryana golden jubilee conference

The INLD and the Congress on Thursday boycotted the conference to mark the golden jubilee of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here after venting their ire against the State government over its various alleged “failures” and accusing it of turning the celebrations into a “BJP event”.

Both the opposition parties accused the State government of having “failed” to remember the senior leaders who contributed a lot in the formation of Haryana, even as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the opposition to avoid indulging in politics during the celebrations.

They also hit out at the government for “failing” to protect the interests of farmers, Army jawans, other sections of the society, and ignoring various issues such as the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal.

Speaking at the conference, Abhay Chautala, leader of principal opposition INLD, attacked the BJP-led government for allegedly ignoring various issues such as the SYL, farmers plight and contribution of several leaders. “We have told the Chief Minister many times that the State’s farmers are being looted... We wanted to raise this issue to apprise all big leaders who have come here, of how the government is ruining the state, so that they can tell people in their constituencies,” Mr. Chautala said.

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, Union Ministers Birender Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar were sitting on the dais at that time.

Mr. Chautala said he “regretted” having attended the golden jubilee function at Gurgaon which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1.

“The government has said that the founder of Haryana will be honoured. But on November 1, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister uttered any word for those who played significant role in the state’s creation,” he alleged.

Mr. Chautala also blamed the State government for “destroying” the social fabric of Haryana due to the Jat agitation earlier this year which left 30 people dead and accused it of “supporting” those who vitiated the atmosphere. “The government had assured release of innocent youths jailed during Jat agitation and compensation to the family of those who died during the stir. But it failed,” he said.

He said INLD will not celebrate the State’s golden jubilee with the government. It will do so on its own by going to villages. After his address, Mr. Chautala and other INLD member went out of the conference.

Later, addressing the gathering, Congress MLA and former minister Geeta Bhukkal also attacked the BJP government alleging that the State witnessed “extremely bad” incidents under the Khattar-led government.

“Not even a single section of the society be it farmers, jawans, women, industry, employees are happy with the State government,” she claimed. -PTI