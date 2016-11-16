Haryana plans separate Sainik welfare department

The Haryana government will set up a separate department of Sainik welfare to provide services to Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of the State in a more efficient and effective manner.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday, an official spokesman said.

The Department of Sainik Welfare, with an independent Administrative Secretary, will be staffed mostly by ex-servicemen who are in a better position to understand the difficulties and needs of ex-servicemen, war widows and dependants and they will deliver State and Central Government services to them in a more responsive and sympathetic manner, he said.

At present, the Haryana Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) provides services to ex-servicemen and war widows.

The new department will ensure that the benefits under various schemes of both the State and Central Governments are processed, sanctioned and released to the ESM, war widows and their relatives within a stipulated time period and ensure speedy redressal of grievances, he said.

Besides, it will also ensure release of ex-gratia funds and provide jobs to dependants.

The Department will also monitor and ensure utilisation of ESM reservation quota in government jobs by checking roster of all departments besides ensuring that the reservation in educational institutions for wards of ESM is implemented, he said.

The Department will ensure that widows and next of kin of the martyrs and disabled soldiers get their due financial assistance from the State Government that is ex-gratia and cash in lieu of plot and disseminate information to general public regarding the armed forces and take measures to enhance interest in Armed Forces, he said.

The other mandate of the department included receiving the mortal remains of the soldiers who attain martyrdom during various operations, organising their funeral in liaison with Army authorities and provide succour to the family, to help next of kin to get entitled benefits, organise the construction of war memorials and honour the martyrs by re-naming the government institutions and help the civil administration during natural calamities, he said.

The existing Zila Sainik Boards (ZSB) will be renamed District Sainik Welfare Offices (DSWO) and the Zila Sainik Welfare Officers will now be called Additional Director Sainik Welfare-cum-Zila Sainik Welfare Officers. The Rajya Sainik Board will continue in its present form and synergy between Rajya Sainik Board and Department of Sainik Welfare will be ensured since Board Secretary will also be the Department Director, he said. - PTI