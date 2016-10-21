Gupta urges CM to review ‘no-admission policy’

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta urged him to review a ‘no-admission policy’ in government schools for students who failed Class IX .

Mr. Gupta urged him to review the policy implemented following a circular issued by the government at the beginning of current academic session.

According to the circular, students who failed in Class IX in government schools are required to take admission in a correspondence course or appear through Open School in Class X, which, Mr. Gupta alleged, had proved to be a “failure” as such students felt they were being “left out of the mainstream of the education system”.

“Despite the passage of seven months since the start of the current academic session, nothing concrete has been done to ensure the future of such students. A large number of parents have apprised me of the difficulties being faced by them and their children who earlier failed to pass Class IX exam,” he said, adding that the parents of two such students had met him earlier during the day.

According to him, the parents, whose children studied in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at C.C. Colony in Rana Partap Bagh belonged to economically challenged background. Though they wanted their children to continue their education, Mr. Gupta said the latter were not of the same view as they had failed and were now ineligible to be admitted due to the policy.

Mr. Gupta urged the government to embark on a special campaign to safeguard the interests of such students, adding that efforts needed to be made so that they could cover the syllabus of the last seven months.