Court acquits two of gang-rape charge

: A court here has acquitted two persons accused of gangraping a woman several times.

One of the men, Joginder Singh, was the former husband of the victim. The latter had accused him of helping the main accused, Amit Singh, in sexually assaulting her at Mohan Garden in west Delhi last year. They had also allegedly threatened to kill her and sell her daughter if she disclosed the act to anyone.

However, Additional Sessions Judge Shail Jain acquitted the duo as the woman said in her evidence that she had written the complaint on the instructions of a woman police officer.

“The prosecutrix has not supported the case of the prosecution. The prosecutrix has stated that she lodged the complaint as Amit used to favour her husband. She has further stated that Amit had not committed rape upon her,’’ the judge said.

“The prosecutrix had also not stated that Joginder had ever facilitated the commission of rape on her by Amit,’’ the Judge further said.

“No incriminating evidence has come on record against the accused Therefore, Amit Singh and Joginder Singh are hereby acquitted of the charges for the offence under Sections 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC,’’ the judge stated.

The victim had a three-year-old daughter from her first marriage when she had married Joginder in 2014.