Cobra causes a stir at Secretariat

A 3.5-foot cobra was rescued by Wildlife SOS rapid response unit from Delhi Secretariat recently.

In good health, it was released into its natural habitat soon after the rescue.

A distress call on its 24-hour helpline, 9871963535, alerted the organisation’s rapid response unit to the presence of a cobra at the Secretariat. Security officials chanced upon the venomous reptile while patrolling the premises and immediately contacted Wildlife SOS. The NGO promptly dispatched two trained snake rescuers to the high-security zone.

The Indian cobra ( Naja naja ) is one of the four venomous snake species found in the Indian subcontinent. Revered in Indian mythology and culture, it is rotected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Head constable Jitendra Singh said: “The cobra was spotted near the Secretariat’s entrance. Since we have the helpline number, I contacted Wildlife SOS.”

Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan said sensitive rescues such as this one require patience and skill, and the NGO has professionally trained rescuers, who are experienced in handling snake rescues.

“These rescue operations can be dangerous and risky, but someone has to do it in the interest of public safety.”