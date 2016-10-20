Delhi

Cobra causes a stir at Secretariat

Rescued:The 3.5-foot cobra, rescued by Wildlife SOS, was released into its natural habitat.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Rescued:The 3.5-foot cobra, rescued by Wildlife SOS, was released into its natural habitat.— Photo: Special Arrangement  

A 3.5-foot cobra was rescued by Wildlife SOS rapid response unit from Delhi Secretariat recently.

In good health, it was released into its natural habitat soon after the rescue.

A distress call on its 24-hour helpline, 9871963535, alerted the organisation’s rapid response unit to the presence of a cobra at the Secretariat. Security officials chanced upon the venomous reptile while patrolling the premises and immediately contacted Wildlife SOS. The NGO promptly dispatched two trained snake rescuers to the high-security zone.

The Indian cobra ( Naja naja ) is one of the four venomous snake species found in the Indian subcontinent. Revered in Indian mythology and culture, it is rotected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Head constable Jitendra Singh said: “The cobra was spotted near the Secretariat’s entrance. Since we have the helpline number, I contacted Wildlife SOS.”

Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan said sensitive rescues such as this one require patience and skill, and the NGO has professionally trained rescuers, who are experienced in handling snake rescues.

“These rescue operations can be dangerous and risky, but someone has to do it in the interest of public safety.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:27:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Cobra-causes-a-stir-at-Secretariat/article16076023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY