Allahabad HC dismisses petition for CBI probe into Dadri lynching

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri last year.

A Division Bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Rekha Dixit dismissed the petition of Sanjay Rana, a local BJP worker and the father of Vishal Rana, one of the accused.

Sanjay had petitioned the court alleging that the Uttar Pradesh police was probing the lynching case in an “unfair and partial manner”.

He had also alleged that the police had not taken into account the report of the Mathura forensic lab which had declared that the meat seized from the spot was “of cow or its progeny”.

After his petition was dismissed, he said that he would challenge the dismissal of his petition in the Supreme Court.

“We are waiting for the official copy of the order of the Allahabad High Court. We will approach the apex court against this order,” Sanjay said.

Fifty-two-year-old Akhlaq, a resident of Bishahra village in Dadri, was beaten to death in September last year by a mob which had barged into his house over a rumour that his family had slaughtered a cow and consumed its meat.

Akhlaq’s son Danish was also severely beaten up by the mob.