ACB officials coming to our homes, say DCW staff

The staff of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) say that the officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) are coming to their homes to interrogate them.

The allegations come after the ACB sleuths had visited the DCW office on Wednesday and questioned its contractual staff in connection with its probe into an alleged recruitment scam.

“The ACB has been visiting the homes and relatives of all contractual staff of the DCW and are interrogating them. Today, they also came to the office and interrogated the contractual staff of the commission the entire day,” an official DCW statement read.

The ACB has been probing the matter for the last three months.

The anti-graft unit is acting on a complaint made by former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh where she had alleged that several AAP supporters were given plum posts in the women’s panel.

An FIR under relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against Ms. Maliwal as the investigating agency found that due procedure “was not followed in the appointments”.

Even Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been quizzed by the ACB in connection with the case.

A senior ACB official, however, told the PTI that it was a routine visit.

“A team of three ACB officers had visited the DCW office and stayed there for around 30 minutes and questioned some staff members.”

(With inputs from PTI)