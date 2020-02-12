9 constituencies see close contest

Nine Assembly Constituency seats witnessed a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP with candidates winning by a margin of less than 5,000 votes.

AAP won seven out of these nine seats.

In at least six of them, the party saw a drop in the margin with which the candidates won as compared to the 2015 polls. In one seat, however, the margin of victory increased for the party.

The least margin recorded was on the Bijwasan seat where AAP’s Bhupinder Singh Joon defeated BJP’s Sat Prakash Rana by 753 votes.

The Laxmi Nagar seat also saw a close fight with BJP’s Abhay Verma defeating AAP’s Nitin Tyagi by 880 votes. In Adarsh Nagar constituency, AAP candidate Pawan Sharma won by a margin of 1,589 votes against BJP’s Raj Kumar Bhatia.

Mr. Sharma was elected from the constituency in 2015 too but had won by a margin of 20,741 votes.

The Kasturba Nagar constituency saw AAP’s Madan Lal defeat BJP’s Ravinder Choudhry by a margin of 3,165 votes. In the last election, Mr. Lal had won by a margin of over 15,800 votes.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia got re-elected from Patparganj by a margin of 3,207 votes by defeating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

Mr. Sisodia had won by a margin of 28,791 votes in the 2015 elections.

BJP’s Rekha Gupta from he Shalimar Bagh lost out to AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a margin of 3,440 votes.

The 2015 elections had seen Ms. Kumari win the seat by 10,978 votes.

Chhatarpur AAP candidate Kartar Singh Tanwar defeated BJP candidate Brahm Singh Tanwar by a margin of 3,720 votes; in the previous elections the former had won by a margin of 22,240 votes.

The outlier

In Krishna Nagar, S.K. Bagga of AAP won by a margin of 3,995 votes by defeating BJP’s Anil Goyal — an improvement from his 2015 election result where he had won by a margin of 2,277 votes. The Badarpur seat saw BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri defeat AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji by 3,719 votes.