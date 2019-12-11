Delhi

7 foreigners detained after visa expiry

more-in

Seven foreign nationals, who were detained on Monday after their visas expired, have been deported from the country, the police said on Tuesday.

The persons were from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Sierra Leone, the police added.

Cases of 2018, 19

In 2019, Dwarka has taken actions against 175 foreign national, in which 144 were deported and 31 arrested under different criminal cases. The 31 foreign national were arrested under Excise Act (3), NDPS Act (7), cheating cases (12) and nine under Foreign Act, the police said. In 2018, actions were taken against 149 foreign nationals, who were found either involved in illegal criminal activities or were overstaying after expiry of visa, a senior officer said. In 2019, the Uttam Nagar police station detained 35 African nationals and deported them for overstaying, the police added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 2:32:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/7-foreigners-detained-after-visa-expiry/article30271326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY