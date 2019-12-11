7 foreigners detained after visa expiry

Seven foreign nationals, who were detained on Monday after their visas expired, have been deported from the country, the police said on Tuesday.

The persons were from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Sierra Leone, the police added.

Cases of 2018, 19

In 2019, Dwarka has taken actions against 175 foreign national, in which 144 were deported and 31 arrested under different criminal cases. The 31 foreign national were arrested under Excise Act (3), NDPS Act (7), cheating cases (12) and nine under Foreign Act, the police said. In 2018, actions were taken against 149 foreign nationals, who were found either involved in illegal criminal activities or were overstaying after expiry of visa, a senior officer said. In 2019, the Uttam Nagar police station detained 35 African nationals and deported them for overstaying, the police added.