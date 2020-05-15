685 sent into quarantine after landing at IGI Airport

Delhi Police on Thursday said that out of 1,186 Indian nationals who arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) so far during the “Vande Bharat Mission”, 685 have been placed under quarantine at designated centres across the city following medical screening.

About 55 Delhi police personnel are being deployed at Aerocity round-the-clock where 174 passengers have been sent to quarantine at various hotels as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, the police said. In addition, 80 police personnel are deployed at Terminal-3 for medical screening.

Several Indian nationals arrived on flights operated by Air India and the local police deployed at Terminal-3 were tasked to bring the passengers from Immigration to Medical Screening Hall, they said.

“Passengers are being taken to designated quarantine facilities while adhering to social distancing norms on buses. They are being accompanied by our staff in order to prevent any slipping of passenger from the bus,” said Praveer Ranjan, DCP (Airport). Police personnel have been deployed round-the-clock at the designated quarantine facilities to ensure that nobody goes out during their 14-day mandatory quarantine, he said.

Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Bureau of Civil Aviation, GMR Ltd., Immigrations, Customs, CISF and Medical authorities during the process, the police said.