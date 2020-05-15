Delhi

685 sent into quarantine after landing at IGI Airport

Delhi Police on Thursday said that out of 1,186 Indian nationals who arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) so far during the “Vande Bharat Mission”, 685 have been placed under quarantine at designated centres across the city following medical screening.

About 55 Delhi police personnel are being deployed at Aerocity round-the-clock where 174 passengers have been sent to quarantine at various hotels as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, the police said. In addition, 80 police personnel are deployed at Terminal-3 for medical screening.

Several Indian nationals arrived on flights operated by Air India and the local police deployed at Terminal-3 were tasked to bring the passengers from Immigration to Medical Screening Hall, they said.

“Passengers are being taken to designated quarantine facilities while adhering to social distancing norms on buses. They are being accompanied by our staff in order to prevent any slipping of passenger from the bus,” said Praveer Ranjan, DCP (Airport). Police personnel have been deployed round-the-clock at the designated quarantine facilities to ensure that nobody goes out during their 14-day mandatory quarantine, he said.

Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Bureau of Civil Aviation, GMR Ltd., Immigrations, Customs, CISF and Medical authorities during the process, the police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:15:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/685-sent-into-quarantine-after-landing-at-igi-airport/article31586656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY