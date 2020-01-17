65% students have paid new hostel charges: JNU

The JNU administration on Thursday said that out of the 6,450 students residing in its various hostels around 65% have cleared their dues by paying the new hostel fees.

The remaining, it said, were returning to the campus from home and have time till January 17 to register without having to pay late fees. When it comes to day scholars, they said that nearly 95% of students have cleared their semester dues.

‘Last-minute rush’

“Since January 15 [Wednesday] was the last date for registering for the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush. Several students have approached us to extend the last date for winter with an appeal for extension of date of registration by another two days. Therefore, to facilitate their registration process, the university has decided to extend the last date for one final time up to January 17. After this date also, students can register but they will have to pay the late fee as per University rules.” the university said.

“All the Schools and Centres have announced their time-tables and are working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester academic requirements. The University has been doing everything possible to help the students continue their academic activities. A great number of faculty members are actively working to make sure that the academic interests of the students are addressed,” Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

JNUSU meanwhile, said that it had been decided to legally challenge the IHA Manual that brought the fee hike and seek interim relief. “We request the student community therefore- especially those who have not registered to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move. Our unity at this juncture is very critical,” the JNUSU told students

JNUSU said that it will undertake all manner and means of struggle to see to it that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions like suspension/eviction are not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis.