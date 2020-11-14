6,405 police personnel tested positive, 5,440 recover so far

Festival season sees a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the force

With the steep climb in COVID-19 cases in the city during the festival season, the Delhi police have also witnessed a rise in infections in the force. A total of 6,405 personnel have tested positive so far.

However, the recovery rate is impressive, as 5,440 have recovered and resumed their duty. “But unfortunately 23 men died, and most of them were carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the pandemic,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that around 1,000 are either undergoing treatment at hospital or are under home quarantine. The list includes two senior police officers. While one is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the other is recovering and is in home quarantine.

In North district, a total 289 policemen were tested positive and many of them have recovered. There are only 34 active cases in the district.

Festival rush

“Due to festive rush, the policemen deployed in crowded market areas and other places are prone to get infected. For their safety, we have formed a chain of welfare officers. Each welfare officer will take care of around 18 police constables, and in case any police personnel faces health issues then the welfare officer will take care of him,” said the officer. The officer said that they have provided immunity booster kits, face shields, gloves and other safety kits to those deployed on field duty.