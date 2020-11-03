6% rise in seropositivity among Delhi’s neighbours

Second serosurvey shows 14.8% seroprevalence in Haryana, 16.5% seropositivity in Gurugram

Seropositivity for COVID-19 in Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar — three of the four districts bordering Delhi — has increased by 5-6%, according to the second round of serological survey conducted in Haryana last month.

Sonipat, however, registered a marginal dip of 0.1%.

A serological survey is conducted to assess the prevalence of a disease in a population.

The result of the latest survey showed a seroprevalence of 14.8% in Haryana — an overall jump of 6% compared to the first one.

Eight districts recorded seropositivity higher than the State average this time. Faridabad registered the highest at 31.2%, followed by Yamunanagar (28.6%), Jind (26.6%), Panipat (23%), Karnal (20.7%), Ambala (19.5%), Nuh (17.6%) and Gurugram (16.5%). Bhiwani recorded seropositivity of 3.1%. Sonipat and Jhajjar registered seropositivity of 13.2% and 12.8%, respectively.

Over 16,000 samples

Of the total 16,477 samples collected during the two-day survey conducted in the third week of October, 14,022 were found negative and 2,432 positive. The rest (23) were inconclusive.

In each district, a total of 720 samples were taken and divided into rural and urban strata by considering 60:40 ratio of the population. As many as 432 rural and 288 urban participants were selected from each district.

In terms of deviation in seropositivity compared with the first round, Yamunanagar saw an increase of 20.3%, from 8.3% earlier. Similarly, Jind and Panipat registered a significant increase of 15.6% each. Gurugram and Faridabad witnessed an increase of 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Jhajjar saw a jump of 6.9%.

Nuh saw a dip of 2.7%. Bhiwani, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri and Palwal also saw a dip.

Seropositivity is highest for the 88-97 age group at 20% and the lowest for the 78-87 age bracket at 13.1%. Seropositivity is a little above 15% for those in the age group of 38-57, it is 13.9% for the 18-27 age bracket.

Participants in the survey not in the habit of wearing masks outnumbered those wearing masks in Kaithal, Faridabad, Nuh and Fatehabad. Similarly, those not adhering to the norms of social distancing outnumbered those adhering to it in Faridabad, Nuh and Fatehabad.