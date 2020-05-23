Delhi

591 new coronavirus cases in Delhi in 24 hours

Heavy traffic seen at a traffic intersection in Old Delhi area during a nationwide lockdown against coronavirus, on May 20, 2020.

Heavy traffic seen at a traffic intersection in Old Delhi area during a nationwide lockdown against coronavirus, on May 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a day in the city

New Delhi: Five hundred and ninety-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 12,910, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a day in the city.

Also, 23 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 231. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 12,910 cases, 6,267 people have recovered and there are 6,412 active cases.

