5 held for bid to extort money from MoS Ajay Mishra Teni

Accused were harassing him over a video they had accessed

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly threatening and trying to extort money from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, the police said.

According to officers, four of them were arrested from Noida and one from Delhi. “The accused called up the PA of the Minister and attempted to extort money by threatening him of consequences,” a senior police officer.

Threat calls

The main accused have been identified as Amit, 24, and Kabir, 25. Officers said the accused used to operate their extortion racket from Noida. The accused were trying to extort money from the Minister claiming that they have some ‘incriminating’ video clips, but the police said the matter is being verified.

The accused were presented before a Patiala House court where police said that Amit, a tech expert, used to make most of the calls. Police told the court that they used to operate from a park in Noida Sector 15. Police said they needed four days’ custody to record their voice samples and that “national security was at stake”. The accused have been sent to three days’ police custody.