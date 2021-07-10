4 of Mewat-based gang held, 70 phones seized

34 cases solved with their arrest: police

Four members of a Mewat-based gang have been arrested for allegedly receiving thousands of stolen mobile phones from snatchers and burglars in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

With the arrest of Jiyauddin (24), Mohd Aalim (25), Ajay (23) and Shiv Kumar (27), police claimed to have recovered 70 mobile phones along with a car and have worked out 34 cases of snatching, burglary and theft reported in various parts of the national capital.

Police said that on May 17, an incident of theft in a mobile showroom was reported in Delhi Cantonment and 54 mobile phones were reported to be stolen.

During investigation, an accused named Tarif was arrested from whom 10 sealed packed mobile phones, which were stolen from the showroom was recovered. Based on his disclosure, the other members of the gang were arrested, police said.

Nabbed during deal

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said: “On July 8, our team got a tip-off that the gang members were finalising a deal of snatched mobile phones with two other men in Dhaula Kuan in a car. On seeing police, the four men tried to escape but was overpowered and nabbed from the spot.”

During interrogation, they disclosed that Jiyauddin received stolen mobile phones in a sealed pack from Mewat-based criminals, who had stolen mobile phone mobile from showrooms in Delhi and NCR. He purchased these mobile phones at 35% of their MRP and further sold them to Mohd Aalim at 40% of their MRP. Aalim then transferred the relevant amount to Jiyauddin’s bank account, the officer said.

Expansive chain

“Aalim further sold these mobile phones to one Hasam, a resident of Mumbai, who further disposed these to Jammu and Kashmir and also to countries like Bangladesh. In return, Hasam deposited cash in his bank account in Mumbai and Kolkata. Aalim sent all stolen mobile phones to Hasam through courier for which he had received around ₹30 lakh since March this year,” Mr. Singh said.

The accused disclosed that after committing the offence, a list of stolen mobile phones were prepared and sent on the Whatsapp to Jiyauddin who further sent it to Md. Aalim, who prepared the rate list and got it approved by Hasam in Mumbai, the officer said.

Police said that bank account details of Jiyauddin and Aalim showed transactions of around ₹60 lakh from March 2021 till date.