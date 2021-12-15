4 more cases of Omicron detected

45 fresh COVID-19 infections, no deaths reported

Four more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi, taking the total cases till now to six, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

“Four new Omicron cases have been detected in travellers coming from abroad, taking the total cases to six. Of the six cases of Omicron, one patient has been discharged from the hospital, and the rest are in stable condition. Currently, 35 COVID patients and three suspected cases are admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital,” Mr. Jain said. The first patient with Omicron, who travelled to Delhi from Tanzania, was discharged from the hospital last week and all patients were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, as per hospital authorities. A total of 74 people, confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, from the airport have been admitted to the hospital.

The Minister said that the Government is fully prepared to tackle any variant of COVID-19. “All necessary steps are being taken to stop the spread of the new variant. The Delhi Government is keeping an eye on the new cases and contact tracing is being done for the patients who are infected with the Omicron variant. Necessary action is being taken to further stop the spread of the new variant,” Mr. Jain said. “There will be 32 types of medicines which will be kept as buffer stock to treat infected patients,” he said.

The Minister urged the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the city reported no new COVID-19-related death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,100, as per a bulletin released by the Government on Tuesday. Forty-five new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,41,793.