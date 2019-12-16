35 detained Jamia Millia Islamia University students released

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University who were detained during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been released, police said early on December 16.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that all the 35 students who were detained at Kalkaji police station were released around 4 a.m. The proctor of the university visited the police station and a letter from the Delhi Minorities Commission’s Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan seeking the release of the students was also received by the police.

On December 15, several students and police officers sustained injuries when a protest against the Act turned violent. Police used tear gas shells, the crowd was fired upon and lathicharged. Police said the protesters pelted stones at them.

