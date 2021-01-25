Delhi

3 pickpockets held, 5 phones recovered

Three men have been arrested for allegedly picking pockets in buses in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera, the police said on Sunday.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused have been identified as Imran, Vikram, and Nurain Ansari. Five stolen phones were recovered from them.

