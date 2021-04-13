Delhi

‘3 HC judges test positive, in isolation’

Three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested COVID-19 positive and are under isolation at their residences, sources said.

The three judges received their test reports on Sunday, sources said, adding that they have mild symptoms.

All the three judges did not conduct court on Monday.

Last week, taking a serious view of the “alarming rise in COVID-19 cases” in Delhi, the High Court announced that it will take up court proceedings through virtual mode only from April 9-23. It also ordered district courts in the Capital to do the same.

