Delhi

3 fresh cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Three more people — one in Noida and two in Greater Noida — tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district to 95, officials here said.

Two other patients, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged after being cured, they said.

“Three new cases have been detected. A 70-year-old woman in Noida and a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in Greater Noida have tested positive for the virus,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

“Eighty-two reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which 79 resulted in negative and three positive. Total cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar so far is 95,” Mr. Dohare said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 11:18:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/3-fresh-cases-in-gautam-buddha-nagar/article31378527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY