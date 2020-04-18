3 fresh cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Three more people — one in Noida and two in Greater Noida — tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district to 95, officials here said.
Two other patients, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged after being cured, they said.
“Three new cases have been detected. A 70-year-old woman in Noida and a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in Greater Noida have tested positive for the virus,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.
“Eighty-two reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which 79 resulted in negative and three positive. Total cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar so far is 95,” Mr. Dohare said.
