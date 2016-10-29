3 fresh avian deaths, another park shut

Three avian deaths, another park shut
Three fresh avian deaths were reported in the Capital on Friday, prompting authorities to shut yet another DDA park in west Delhi. Lab reports, meanwhile, confirmed that the H5N8 avian influenza virus has not affected poultry of Ghazipur Mandi. Two ducks were found dead at Pashchim Vihar Park of west Delhi and another at Shakti Sthal, which continues to remain closed, a Delhi government official said.
The National Zoological Park did not report any fresh death, however, it will remain out of bounds for visitors for the next three months. The DDA Park at Hauz Khas also remains shut. —PTI
