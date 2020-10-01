22 arrested for gambling in two separate cases

Around ₹8 lakh seized from accused

Twenty two people were arrested for allegedly gambling in two separate cases, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said that on Wednesday, an information was received that some people were gambling in Lajpat Nagar-II. The police conducted a raid at a house where 18 people, including three women, were found gambling. A case was registered.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Suri, Jai Suri, Puneet, Manish, Abhimanyu, Rajesh Kumar, Naresh Arya, Lalit Kumar Batra, Bharat Bansal, Sushil Kumar, Kanish Kapoor, Amit Gupta, Parvinder Singh, Manav Suri, Kamlesh Rai, Seema, Sunita and Reena Suri.

Police said they have recovered 1,197 plastic coins of different denominations, playing cards and ₹7.1 lakh from their possession.

In another incident, four men were allegedly found betting on an the IPL match and were arrested after a raid at a hotel in Nehru Enclave. Police said that the accused have been identified as Akash Jaswani, Kunal Kalra, Chetan Gandhi, and Kunal Gandhi (29). Eight mobile phones, a laptop, two notepads and ₹93,000 have been recovered from their possession.