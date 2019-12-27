213 detained from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan

The Delhi police on Thursday detained 213 protesters from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi. The people had gathered to stage a protest against alleged police atrocities in Uttar Pradesh during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The protesters were released at 5 p.m., said a police officer.

Scores of people from all walks of life had gathered outside the U.P. Bhawan to protest against the alleged “undemocratic onslaught on organisations and activists in the State”.

The protesters who came from Jamia Nagar, Nangaloi and Seelampur were detained and taken to nearby police stations, a senior police officer said.

“A total of 213 people were detained from outside U.P. Bhawan for protesting without permission. They were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station and Connaught Place police station,” said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

The protesters also demanded the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested in connection with the violence reported in old Delhi’s Daryaganj recently.