GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18-year-old with arms held in Rohini; recruited online by Bishnoi-Brar gang

Accused Pradeep Singh was caught in a trap set out by the Delhi Police Special Cell

January 07, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth allegedly recruited by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar through social media was arrested with illegal arms in north-west Delhi’s Rohini Sector 23, the police said on Saturday.

Pradeep Singh, a Class 8 dropout from Uttarakhand who was staying with some friends in Gurugram, was trapped on January 3 by the Delhi Police Special Cell after it was informed about the arrival of a member of the gang, a senior officer said. “Two firearms and half-a-dozen live cartridges were recovered from Mr. Singh, whose involvement with the gang is being investigated,” he added.

According to the police, Mr. Singh was following an Instagram profile ‘goldy_brar_group’, where he came in contact with Virender Pratap, a member of the gang, and asked to be made a member. “Kala Rana of Haryana recruited Mr. Singh through Instagram and connected him to Bhanu Rana on the Signal app,” another officer said.

Kala and Bhanu are both members of the gang, with the former lodged in a jail and the latter currently absconding, the police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.