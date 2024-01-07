18-year-old with arms held in Rohini; recruited online by Bishnoi-Brar gang

January 07, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

An 18-year-old youth allegedly recruited by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar through social media was arrested with illegal arms in north-west Delhi’s Rohini Sector 23, the police said on Saturday.

Pradeep Singh, a Class 8 dropout from Uttarakhand who was staying with some friends in Gurugram, was trapped on January 3 by the Delhi Police Special Cell after it was informed about the arrival of a member of the gang, a senior officer said. “Two firearms and half-a-dozen live cartridges were recovered from Mr. Singh, whose involvement with the gang is being investigated,” he added.

According to the police, Mr. Singh was following an Instagram profile ‘goldy_brar_group’, where he came in contact with Virender Pratap, a member of the gang, and asked to be made a member. “Kala Rana of Haryana recruited Mr. Singh through Instagram and connected him to Bhanu Rana on the Signal app,” another officer said.

Kala and Bhanu are both members of the gang, with the former lodged in a jail and the latter currently absconding, the police said.