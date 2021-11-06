143 people arrested for bursting firecrackers between Sept. 28 and Nov. 4

The Delhi police have arrested 143 people between September 28 and November 4 for allegedly bursting firecrackers and registered 210 cases pertaining to such incidents.

The data provided by the police showed that 19702.489 kg of firecrackers were seized during this period. As many as 125 cases were registered in connection with the sale and supply of firecrackers, while 138 people were arrested.

The data further showed that West district and Rohini had the highest number of cases registered against the sale of firecrackers at 14, while North district had the highest number of people arrested in relation to such incidents — 21.

For bursting firecrackers, the number of cases registered in West district was the highest at 35, while Shahdara saw the highest number of people arrested — 37.

According to the police, 38 internal meetings were held by DCPs and additional DCPs in all the 15 districts of the city to prevent smuggling and bursting of firecrackers. A total of 706 teams were constituted to prevent such incidents.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee in an order had directed a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2022, in the NCT of Delhi.