12-year-old girl raped, stabbed

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then stabbed all over her body with a sharp weapon in Paschim Vihar, said a police officer on Wednesday. She is admitted in AIIMS and her condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday evening. The girl was brutally stabbed inside the house. Bleeding profusely, she rushed out of the house for help and collapsed just outside the main gate. She was found unconscious, lying in a pool of blood. Neighbours informed the police and her parents, who were at their workplace, and she was shifted to a hospital.

“We received a PCR call about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and the victim was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where she was stated to be critical. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS. Doctors in AIIMS said that the girl has been shifted to ICU after her condition deteriorated. The stab wounds in head, stomach and private parts were caused by a sharp object like scissor,” said a police officer.

He added that they are questioning neighbours and scanning CCTVs located in the vicinity to get any clue about the accused. “We have registered a case under POCSO and attempt to murder at Paschim Vihar [West] police station. More than 50 people have been questioned in the case. The accused will be arrested soon,” added the officer.

DCW reaction

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to Delhi Police over the incident and sought a detailed action-taken report. “It is reported that she was attacked by blunt objects and has injuries all over the body. This is a very serious matter and in the light of the same please provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter,” read the letter to the police.

Directing authorities to respond by August 8, the women’s panel said: “Please provide information on whether any accused have been arrested in the matter.If not, please provide reasons for the same.”