‘12 DU colleges are suffering due to administrative lapses’

The chairpersons of the governing bodies at 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by the city government, on Saturday alleged administrative irregularities in the colleges.
The chairpersons claimed that teaching and non-teaching employees had not received salaries due to lapses on the part of the respective college administrations.
Prabhanjan Jha, from Aditi Mahavidyala, said: “The government has regularly released grants but teaching and non-teaching staff had to suffer due to the administrative lapses. Often it was found that utilisation certificates (UC) were missing without which the grants for the next quarter cannot be released.”
Utilisation certificates
Despite claiming that the colleges had failed to submit the utilisation certificates, the members said that data on how many colleges had not submitted the UCs was not available with them.
Governing Body chairman of Maharshi Valmiki College, Deepanshu Sharma, also said that several colleges had sanctioned posts without the Delhi government’s approval which is in violation of relevant guidelines.
Pawan Sharma of Bhagini Nivedita College said, “If the college keeps taking on financial liabilities without due process being followed, we will constantly be in a tussle with the Delhi government.”
In a recently passed resolution, the colleges resolved to follow Delhi government norms on financial assistance instead of UGC guidelines and financial norms.
