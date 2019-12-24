₹1 crore compensation: NGT refuses relief to U.P.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a review plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking relief from an earlier order in which the State government was directed to deposit an environmental compensation of ₹1 crore for failing to curb pollution in the Ganga.

Dismissing the review plea, a Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “In support of this application, it is stated that certain facts could not be placed before the Tribunal at the time when the order was passed. It is contended that the action was permissible in view of the prevailing circumstances [under relevant sections].”

“We have considered the pleadings contained in the application...we are of the view that there is no merit in this application in as much as the factual position set out by the applicant with regard to the unlawful action of the Jal Nigam,” the Bench observed.

Earlier, the green panel had imposed the environmental compensation after it held that a permission granted by the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, for the release “of large quantity of untreated sludge and effluents” into river Ganga was illegal.