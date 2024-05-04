GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Young man in Namakkal arrested for murdering mother, grandfather, with poisoned chicken rice

Police said the 21-year-old was a drug addict and his family had constantly been questioning him about his drug use

May 04, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, May 3, 2024, for allegedly killing his mother and grandfather by giving them chicken rice mixed with poison.

S. Bhagavathi (21), a resident of Devarayapuram in Namakkal district, is a third-year engineering student at a private college. On April 30, he bought chicken rice from a restaurant near the Namakkal Bus Stand and gave it to seven of his family members. After eating the food, his mother S. Nathiya (41) and his grandfather Shanmugam alias Shanmuganathan (67) fell ill and were admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital in critical condition. On Thursday (May 2) night, Shanmuganathan died, and on Friday (May 3) evening, Nathiya also died at the hospital.

The Namakkal district administration sealed the restaurant and sent food samples from there for a lab test.

The Namakkal police registered a case and, while interrogating Bhagavathi found that he was giving contradictory statements. The police said a further investigation revealed that Bhagavathi was a drug addict. His mother and grandfather had constantly questioned him about this, and so, he allegedly mixed poison in the chicken rice and gave it to them.

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.