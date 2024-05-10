GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Worker in Tiruppur ends life due to credit card fraud

Published - May 10, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A worker in a textile company who had been duped of ₹1.1 lakh in a case of credit card fraud ended his life at Nallur in Tiruppur district on Friday.

According to the police, Prakash (36) had recently attempted to return his credit card of a nationalised bank that he had obtained three years ago when he was defrauded by an unidentified woman over phone with the promise of cancellation.

Moments after he had shared the OTP (One Time Password), Prakash got a message that ₹1.1 lakh had been deducted from the account purportedly for a purchase made in his name.

Thereafter, he had faced pressure from the bank to settle the amount.

Frustrated by the delay in the outcome of the case he had registered with the cyber crime cell and subsequent representations to the district administration, Prakash ended his life. The Nallur police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

