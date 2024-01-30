Worker employed by SUEZ India in Coimbatore, to test water supply connection, dies of asphyxiation

January 30, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A worker in Coimbatore employed by SUEZ India Private Limited, a water management solutions firm, died of asphyxiation on Monday, January 29, 2024. The worker had been instructed to test a new water supply connection, in a pit that was eight feet deep, without any protective gear, according to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials. The incident took place in Gautham Puri Nagar (Ward 24).

According to a senior official from CCMC, two workers were assigned to assess the recently-completed SUEZ 24x7 drinking water pipeline. Both workers entered the pit, but lacking essential safety equipment such as oxygen masks or cylinders, both fell unconscious. Emergency services were summoned to the site to rescue them. While one worker regained consciousness after being rescued, the other worker died.

CCMC officials said SUEZ has filed a case against the responsible supervisor (sub-contractor) in charge of work in the region. The charge is the failure to provide necessary safety gear to the workers involved in the task.

The surviving worker was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and is reported to be out of danger.

CCMC has said it is investigating the matter. SUEZ officials were not available for comment.