GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worker employed by SUEZ India in Coimbatore, to test water supply connection, dies of asphyxiation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation officials said two workers had been employed for the job; they were not provided with essential safety gear; the other worker has been hospitalised and is said to be out of danger

January 30, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A worker in Coimbatore employed by SUEZ India Private Limited, a water management solutions firm, died of asphyxiation on Monday, January 29, 2024. The worker had been instructed to test a new water supply connection, in a pit that was eight feet deep, without any protective gear, according to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials. The incident took place in Gautham Puri Nagar (Ward 24).

According to a senior official from CCMC, two workers were assigned to assess the recently-completed SUEZ 24x7 drinking water pipeline. Both workers entered the pit, but lacking essential safety equipment such as oxygen masks or cylinders, both fell unconscious. Emergency services were summoned to the site to rescue them. While one worker regained consciousness after being rescued, the other worker died.

CCMC officials said SUEZ has filed a case against the responsible supervisor (sub-contractor) in charge of work in the region. The charge is the failure to provide necessary safety gear to the workers involved in the task.

The surviving worker was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and is reported to be out of danger.

CCMC has said it is investigating the matter. SUEZ officials were not available for comment.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / death / accident (general) / industrial accident / corporations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.