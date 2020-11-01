Work to re-lay Kollampalayam bypass road begins

Preliminary work to re-lay the Kollampalayam bypass road, which turned unmotorable after it was dug for various development works, began here recently.

The one-km narrow stretch passes through residential areas and connects Karur Bypass Road with Erode Main Road. Since vehicles from the outskirts use the road to enter the city, the stretch is busy round the clock. The Erode Corporation, in March, carried out underground sewerage scheme works and later laid water pipelines under the dedicated water supply scheme. The road was again dug for house service connections. After all these works, the condition of the road turned worse and it became unmotorable. During rainy season, water stagnated in pits leading to accidents.

Following this, the residents and motorists demanded the authorities to re-lay the road at the earliest.

The Highways Department has begun work to remove the old tar-topped surface. The road would then be filled with gravel and tar-topped again. The work is expected to be completed in two weeks.

However,the residents opined that the department should have re-laid the road during the lockdown period, as closure of the busy stretch for a week would affect the movement of vehicles.