Work on new railway line between Morappur and Dharmapuri begins

Work on the new railway line project between Morappur and Dharmapuri at a cost of ₹ 358.95 crore began here on Friday.
The railway board had sanctioned the project and the foundation was laid by Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal in the presence of Anbumani Ramadoss, Member of Parliament, in Dharmapuri on March 4. Earthwork formation for the project was started in Morappur on Friday and the work is in progress.
Railway officials said that the 36-km new line that traverses through Dharmapuri will bring development and trade facilities to the rural area and cheaper transport facilities to the rural people who will also get connected to important towns like Dharmapuri and Morappur.
The project will have two major bridges, 31 minor bridges, 13 road over bridges and 17 road under bridges and two new stations - Ranimukkanur and Mukkanur.
