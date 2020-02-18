Women, children stage anti-CAA protest

Inspired by protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Muslim women and children staged a protest near Kottai here on Monday.

Over 150 women and children occupied a street near Kottai Maidan and staged a dharna. The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and condemned it for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act, the enumeration processes National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. The protesters said that they would not give up their protests until the controversial Act was withdrawn.

Muneera, one of the protesters, said, “Citizenship is our right and none can snatch it away from us.”

The protesters also condemned the recent police action on women and children during the anti-CAA protests in Chennai and the State government. “The public, who were protesting in a peaceful manner, were attacked by the police without any provocation. Action must be taken against police personnel involved in the attack,” said one of the protesters.

They demanded that the State government passed a resolution against the Act in the Assembly and ensure that the Act was not implemented in Tamil Nadu.