Woman, two daughters drown in LBP canal in Erode

December 19, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

A woman and her two daughters drowned in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in Gobichettipalayam taluk here on Tuesday.

The victims, Sangeetha, 40, of Chinna Kuttai Pudur, daughters N. Darshini, 17, and N. Keerthana, 10, went to the canal on Monday evening. Police said Sangeetha was washing clothes while her daughters were taking bath. At present, 2,000 cusecs is being discharged into the canal from Bhavanisagar dam for irrigation.

Police said the children were washed away and Sangeetha’s attempts to save them failed. Villagers saw the three being washed away and raised an alarm. Kadathur police along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel searched for them and retrieved the bodies of the girls at Millmedu area at 12.30 a.m. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam. Sangeetha’s body was retrieved on Tuesday afternoon and sent to the hospital. Kadathur police are investigating.