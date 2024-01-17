Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Krishnagiri

January 17, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Krishnagiri

A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday.

M. Mamta (35), a resident of Hanumanthapuram, was heading to Kelamangalam on foot to catch a bus in the morning. At that time, a herd of elephants crossed the Uddanapalli-Kelamangalam Road, and she was trampled to death by an elephant. On information, the villagers and relatives of the deceased gathered and staged a road roko on Uddanapalli-Kelamangalam Road. They demanded a solatium of ₹25 lakh for the family of the deceased, solar fencing to prevent elephants from entering the village, and a government job for one of the family members.

The Forest Department and Uddanapalli Police held talks with the villagers, and the Forest Department promised to erect solar fencing in the locality.

The Forest Department assured them to provide ₹10 lakh compensation (for people dying in human-wild animal conflict). They provided ₹ 50,000 as initial payment and promised to give the remaining ₹ 9.50 lakh after the completion of formalities. The department also assured them to help the three children of the deceased for their studies. Based on the assurance, the villagers withdrew their protest after two hours.