GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Krishnagiri

January 17, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday.

M. Mamta (35), a resident of Hanumanthapuram, was heading to Kelamangalam on foot to catch a bus in the morning. At that time, a herd of elephants crossed the Uddanapalli-Kelamangalam Road, and she was trampled to death by an elephant. On information, the villagers and relatives of the deceased gathered and staged a road roko on Uddanapalli-Kelamangalam Road. They demanded a solatium of ₹25 lakh for the family of the deceased, solar fencing to prevent elephants from entering the village, and a government job for one of the family members.

The Forest Department and Uddanapalli Police held talks with the villagers, and the Forest Department promised to erect solar fencing in the locality.

The Forest Department assured them to provide ₹10 lakh compensation (for people dying in human-wild animal conflict). They provided ₹ 50,000 as initial payment and promised to give the remaining ₹ 9.50 lakh after the completion of formalities. The department also assured them to help the three children of the deceased for their studies. Based on the assurance, the villagers withdrew their protest after two hours.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.