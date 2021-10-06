Woman, son end lives in suicide pact in Namakkal

A 55-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son ended their lives in a suspected suicide pact near Paramathi Velur. The woman’s husband has been admitted to a private hospital.

The deceased were identified as Fathima and her son Barkath (30). Syed Akbar, the woman’s husband, is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the family allegedly took the extreme step on Monday night following mounting debts. Relatives, who came to know about this, rushed them to a private hospital. However, Fathima and Barkath died without responding to treatment on Tuesday. Paramathi Velur police have registered a case.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.

Petition submitted

In Salem, a woman and her family petitioned the District Collector on Tuesday demanding action against a private finance firm. In her petition, Rajes from Vazhapadi had alleged that goons engaged by the firm attacked her family and snatched away her chain for delaying monthly instalments.