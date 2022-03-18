Woman knocked down by train in Coimbatore

A 21-year-old woman was knocked down by a train when she attempted to cross the railway tracks at Somanur here on Friday. According to the Government Railway Police, J. Prasanna, a resident of Karumathampatti, was allegedly speaking to someone on her mobile phone and was attempting to cross the tracks near the Somanur Railway Station. Around 10 a.m., Train No. 11014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express knocked her down, killing her on the spot. The Government Railway Police – Podanur registered a case and investigations are to ascertain whether this was a death by suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Four transwomen booked

The Singanallur police on Thursday registered a case against four transwomen on charges of physically attacking and threatening the owner of a two-wheeler workshop in Coimbatore. According to the police, S. Suresh (41) allegedly had a verbal altercation with the transwomen, who gathered outside the Singanallur Bus Terminus around 11.30 p.m. on March 16. Following this, the four allegedly attacked and threatened him. The next day, he lodged a complaint at the Singanallur police station and the four transwomen were booked under Sections 294(b) (Uttering obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on, the police said.

Two held for stealing motorcycles

The Saravanampatti police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a minor, on charges of stealing around seven motorcycles. According to the police, Jeevanandam (21) and a 17-year-old boy allegedly stole the vehicles from various parts of the city for around 10 days. The police booked the two under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for theft) and remanded the youth in judicial custody. The minor boy was granted bail. The motorcycles were recovered and efforts to hand those over to the respective owners are under way, the police said.