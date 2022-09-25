Coimbatore

Woman from Namakkal dies of H1N1 influenza

A 53-year-old woman from Namakkal district died of H1N1 influenza at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday.

M. Saroja (53) of Venkatesapuri near Mallasamudram fell sick two months ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for lung infection. Later, she returned home, and on September 19, she suffered from high fever and was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where she tested positive for H1N1 influenza.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, she died at the hospital. The Namakkal health department officials inspected the locality. With the help of cleanliness workers, they cleaned the areas and disinfected the locality.


