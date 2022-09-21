Special fever camps to be held at 1,000 places in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

From Thursday till the end of the north-east monsoon, special camps will be held in villages and streets where three or more fever cases are reported

The Health Department will organise special fever camps at 1,000 places across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. From Thursday, special camps will be held in villages and streets where three or more fever cases are reported till the end of the north-east monsoon, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

“The number of active cases of H1N1 influenza is 371. Of them, 46 are children aged below five, 60 children aged 5-14, 194 persons aged 15-65 and 71 aged above 65,” he told reporters shortly after a review meeting with cardiologists on the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Of the 371 persons, 15 were admitted to government hospitals, 96 were in home isolation and 260 were admitted to private hospitals, he said.

Routine cases of fever were being reported as usual, he added. As a preparatory measure to keep these fever cases under control in light of the coming northeast monsoon, fever camps are being planned across the State.

“On Wednesday, we are organising special fever camps at 1,000 places. People having fever and other symptoms such as cold, headache and cough can attend the camps,” he said. In Chennai alone, the camps would be held at 100 places.

CMCHIS utilisation

Mr. Subramanian said that since 2009, a total of 1,19,10,653 persons had benefited from the CMCHIS at a cost of ₹10,835 crore. The scheme covered a total of 1,513 treatment methods. As many as 937 private hospitals and 796 government hospitals were empanelled.

“Till this government took over, the utilisation of CMCHIS by government hospitals was 37%... This has now increased to 48%,” he said. It has been advised to pay more attention to six or seven districts where government hospitals recorded low utilisation of the CMCHIS. The districts included Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Erode and Perambalur, he said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project S. Uma, Directors T.S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health and Preventive Medicine) and R. Narayana Babu (Medical Education) were present.